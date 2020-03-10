The week's best parenting advice: March 10, 2020

There's no I in team

Team sports can be extremely beneficial for kids, staving off social anxiety and depression and even enhancing school performance, according to researchers. But what if your kid just isn't interested? This was the case for Hilary Achauer, whose daughter dabbled in soccer and swimming, and whose son "couldn't break his habit of slowing down as he approached first base." Her advice for parents in similar positions? Don't get hung up on the team aspect — it's physical activity that matters most. "One of the best things you can do is to be an example of physical activity and movement yourself," she says at The Week. "If you want your kids to be active, they should see you enjoying movement." Let them try lots of new activities to see what sticks. For her daughter, it was dance. For her son, it was Brazilian Jiu Jitsu. "It turns out it wasn't physical activity or even discomfort they disliked," she says. "It was just team sports." [The Week]