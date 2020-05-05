The week's best parenting advice: May 5, 2020

Happier at home

Is sheltering in place making some kids ... happier? According to CNN, "hundreds" of families are reporting that their children seem less anxious, better behaved, and more independent now that they're spending all their time at home. What's going on? "Sheltering in place has lowered the stakes and expectations of everyday life," says CNN's Elissa Strauss. Calendars, previously jam-packed with activities, are suddenly wide open. The pressures of school are relaxed. Kids are able to take more chances and self-direct. "Every day after school we were running to music, running to gymnastics, and then we would get home, do homework and go to bed," says Seagal Hagege, mom of three. "Now we have a chance to get stupid and take a break together." Of course, many children are living with financial insecurity and grief, Strauss says. But she believes the reports of increased happiness are notable: "It helps parents see some of what was going wrong before the pandemic and contemplate how they might want to restructure their lives after this is over." [CNN]