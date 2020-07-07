The week's best parenting advice: July 7, 2020

Can we talk?

Dinner time is often a convenient moment to have a serious conversation with your kids. But Tania Lorena Rivera makes a compelling case for choosing a different time and place for such chats, recalling the many times in her childhood when family meals were "as bitter and unpleasant" as they were enjoyable. Often the room would be filled with tension, she writes at Motherwell, because she was bracing "for serious talks, for big news, for sermons and decision making." It ruined the meals, turning a joyous occasion into a dreaded one. Now a mother of three, Lorena Rivera says her kids don't even have to speak to her or her husband at meal times, because she wants them to be able to unwind. "Dinnertime should not be the place for reprimands and loaded speeches or big news," she says. "It should be a time dedicated only to the consumption of good food and a happy, light time with your family." [Motherwell]