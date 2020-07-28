The week's best parenting advice: July 28, 2020

The case for moving school outdoors

What are we going to do about school? That's the question looming over parents as the academic year approaches and the coronavirus pandemic continues. Elementary school occupational therapist Lisa Raymond-Tolan has a suggestion: Move classrooms outside. The virus seems to spread less outside, but learning outdoors has other benefits: It could encourage children to be more physically active, and foster learning through play. "I've seen how much more grounded, focused, and ready to learn children can be after intensive movement-based play," Raymond-Tolan writes at Chalkbeat. She adds: "The very act of taking school outside removes restrictions on what we imagine learning to be." Raymond-Tolan imagines story time under shady trees, math lessons using tools of nature like rocks and sticks, and writing lessons with "good old fashioned chalk on asphalt." Of course, there are logistical hurdles, she concedes, including getting kids outfitted for inclement weather. "But the least restrictive learning environment this fall? That would be outdoors." [Chalkbeat]