The week's best parenting advice: August 11, 2020

My dad, the skateboarder

"This pandemic has got me doing some crazy things," writes Brian Bennett at CNET. Now a "middle-aged dad," he's taken up one of his old beloved hobbies: skateboarding. It helps him stay in shape, maintain his sanity, and get outside with the kids. "A quick skate is more than just good exercise. It helps me unplug and recharge," Bennett says. "It's hard for me to imagine a better escape that's attainable in my own neighborhood." Best of all? His children are loving it. "My son, who I just taught to skate too, is right on my heels," he says. Indeed, research shows a direct correlation between parents' physical activity and that of their kids. If you're itching to hop back on a skateboard, or revisit another activity you used to love, "do it!" Bennett says. Just remember, you're probably not as nimble as you used to be. "I strongly suggest both newbies and oldies wear some form of protective gear," he writes. [CNET]