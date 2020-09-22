The week's best parenting advice: September 22, 2020

A call for diligence

A study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sheds new light on how often kids contract COVID-19 at childcare facilities, and pass it on to family members. Looking at three facilities — two toddler daycares and one camp for teens — the researchers found 12 kids were infected, most likely by an adult worker. Three of the infected children showed no symptoms. Of the 46 family members the infected kids came into contact with, at least 12 were infected. One parent had to be hospitalized as a result. The results indicate that a low-ball estimate for rate of spread from child to family could be about 25 percent. Researchers stress this doesn't mean schools or childcare facilities should close, but that diligence about masking, sanitizing, and social distancing is needed. "This should be another wake up call to all of us that we need to be diligent and all do our part," says Dr. David Kimberlin, a pediatric infectious diseases specialist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. [The Associated Press]