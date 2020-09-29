The week's best parenting advice: September 29, 2020

How to pack a 'go bag' for your family

Wildfires continue to rage on the West Coast, but even if you're nowhere near the danger zone, the emergency — and the ongoing evacuations — present a good opportunity to consider packing a go bag. After all, "there may be other disasters that require you to leave with just a moment's notice," writes A.C. Shilton at The New York Times. Parents should make sure everyone in the family has their own bag. "If you get separated, you'll want to know that your kid's medicine is with your kid, not jammed in the bottom of your bag," Shilton says. Along with meds, pack clothes, shelf-stable food and water, and a basic first-aid kit. Important paperwork should go in a waterproof folder. Are you going to a shelter? A family member's? A hotel? Talk about it with your family and write it all down, then put a copy of the plan in each family member's bag. [The New York Times]