The week's best parenting advice: November 24, 2020

Bust out the kids table

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended against traveling for Thanksgiving. Still, many college kids are expected to head home for the holiday. What can parents do to prepare, and to stay safe? Start with "a frank and honest discussion with your student about their recent activities and potential for exposure," infectious disease expert Dr. David Cennimo tells Lifehacker. This will inform your risk assessment. If the kids do make it home, make sure to set strict rules for their visit: No indoor gatherings with old high school friends this year, please. Eat outside if possible, and if it's not, spread out and wear masks. "Families also may want to consider re-introducing the 'kids table' this year for students returning home or who are at in-person schools to keep them away from family members who are at high risk," Cennimo says. Finally, "if ever it were okay to pull the plug on a visit at the last minute, it is now." [Lifehacker]