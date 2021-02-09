The week's best parenting advice: February 9, 2021

Tips for tackling bedtime

Why do so many kids struggle so much at bedtime? "In non-pandemic times, the answer is often that kids are overtired," writes Melinda Wenner Moyer, author of How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A--holes. But right now, many kids are actually going to bed with too much energy. "They haven't been exposed to all of the stimuli they are used to from daycare and school and just normal kid life," she says. The solution — physical exercise — might be easier said than done. "If you have a yard, kick your kids outside for an hour," Wenner Moyer says. "Or let them try some physical activity apps, like GoNoodle and Cosmic Kids Yoga." If your kid just won't let you leave their bedside, try what sleep consultant Arielle Greenleaf calls the "Excuse Me" drill: Say goodnight, but explain you'll be back to check on them in a few minutes. "Nine times out of 10 when you do that, by the time you come back, they're asleep," Greenleaf says. [Melinda Wenner Moyer]