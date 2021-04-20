The week's best parenting advice: April 20, 2021

No hitting

Why do kids sometimes hit their parents? And what can be done about this behavior? First, it's important to remember that toddlers are not capable of impulse control yet, because their frontal lobe isn't fully developed. "The unrealistic expectations parents have often lead us to interpret kids' physical behavior in a highly negative way: He must have been trying to hurt me," writes Melinda Wenner Moyer, author of How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A--holes. "This, thankfully, is unlikely to be the case." Instead, kids hit for a few reasons: Sometimes it's out of anger, sometimes they need sensory stimulation, but often they just want your attention. In all cases, parents should "give them more appropriate ways to channel their emotions," Wenner Moyer writes. If you believe your child is seeking attention, child development specialist Claire Lerner suggests you respond with positivity and re-direction. Offer them something else to hit, like a pillow. "It completely defies the purpose of their behavior, which then diffuses the power of the behavior." [Melinda Wenner Moyer]