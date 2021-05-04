The week's best parenting advice: May 4, 2021

Good cop/bad cop

In an ideal world, parents would always be on the same page about how to raise — and discipline — their children. Of course, this isn't the case. Disagreements are common and natural. Unfortunately, "when parents don't appear to be on the same page in parenting decisions and discipline," there can be some undesirable side-effects, writes Patrick A. Coleman at Fatherly. Partners who openly contradict one another risk creating a "good cop/bad cop" dynamic in which "one parent is seen as the hero and the other is seen as the villain." The good news is you don't have to actually agree about everything — "you just have to fake it," Coleman says. His rule for creating a united front on parenting is to let your partner's parenting decision stand, even if you disagree with it. "Unless life, health, or safety is on the line, deference should be made to the parent who first engaged in the discipline." [Fatherly]