4 tips if you struggle to stay on budget this summer

Make sure your budget is realistic and keeps your long-term goals in mind

Woman buying an ice cream cone using tap and pay at outdoor cafe
You can ensure your spending stays within your means while still allowing for a little fun
(Image credit: Tara Moore / Getty Images)
Becca Stanek, The Week US
By
published

Building a smart budget is only helpful if you actually follow through with it. But that can be easier said than done, especially in the summer. This time of year, it's all too tempting to say yes to a little more fun — maybe a last-minute beach getaway or another round of drinks on a perfectly sunny day.

The more you push your savings and spending goals, however, the longer it will take you to reach your big picture financial goals, be it saving for a down payment on a house or making sure you can retire when you want to. Try these tips to stay on track the next time you are tempted to stray.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Personal Finance Spending
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Becca Stanek, The Week US
Becca Stanek, The Week US

Becca Stanek has worked as an editor and writer in the personal finance space since 2017. She previously served as a deputy editor and later a managing editor overseeing investing and savings content at LendingTree and as an editor at the financial startup SmartAsset, where she focused on retirement- and financial-adviser-related content. Before that, Becca was a staff writer at The Week, primarily contributing to Speed Reads. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸