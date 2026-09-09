Final reckoning for the state pension triple lock?

Mechanism introduced in 2010 to safeguard pensioners is facing increased scrutiny due to ‘ever-increasing cost’

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One pound coins on a letter about a state pension increase
The state pension rose by 4.8% in April 2026 in line with the rise in average earnings
(Image credit: Ceri Breeze / Getty Images)

Andy Burnham is facing growing pressure to scrap the state pension triple lock from MPs across the political spectrum, businesses and financial experts.

The British Chambers of Commerce has called on the government to ditch the policy, which guarantees the state pension rises each year by whichever is the highest out of 2.5%, inflation or wage growth.

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Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.