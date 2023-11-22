Guide to holiday season tipping: Who to tip and how much to give

The season of giving is almost upon us, which means it's time to start making your list and checking it twice. While friends and family are likely already on your gift list, you shouldn't overlook the other people who play a regular role in keeping your life up and running in small but meaningful ways, whether that's delivering your mail on a daily basis or collecting your trash and recycling. As Kiplinger noted, "holiday tipping is also a traditional way to show gratitude to people who have provided you with a service throughout the year."

Who should you tip during the holidays?

So who exactly should you be tipping this holiday season? Here are some of the people it may be appropriate to tip, depending on who is relevant in your life:

Mail carriers

Delivery drivers

Newspaper delivery persons

Babysitters or nannies

Trash and recycling collectors

Landscapers or gardeners

Building superintendents and door attendants

Pet walkers, groomers or sitters

Hair stylists and beauticians

Regular household cleaners

Personal trainers, yoga instructors or massage therapists

Parking garage attendants

Handypersons

When delivering the tip, consider including it in an envelope alongside a handwritten note expressing your thanks for their services. You could also just add on the amount you'd like to tip at your time of usual payment.

Are there times when you should give a gift rather than a tip?

"A cash tip may not be appropriate in all situations," U.S. News & World Report noted.

For instance, "if the relationship is more personal," a "small gift or homemade item may be a better way of expressing appreciation," Sam Zietz, CEO of Grubbrr, explained to U.S. News & World Report. Examples of such relationships may include:

Co-workers

Assistants

Supervisors or bosses

Teachers and other school staff

Long-term care facility workers

Further, as U.S. News & World Report noted, "there are some professionals who may not be able to accept tips because of ethical or employer restrictions," including:

Public service and government workers

Health care workers

Lawyers

Realtors

Accountants and financial advisors

In the above cases, you might consider a small gift or a handwritten note.

How can you figure out how much to tip?

Once you've figured out who you'd like to tip, there comes the question of how much you should tip them. The exact amount that's appropriate can depend on a number of factors.

For starters, you'll want to take into consideration "the level of service provided by a worker" — meaning that "the holiday tip for a housekeeper who is at your home weekly should be different than the holiday tip for a hairdresser you see once a month," explained U.S. & World Report. In one example provided by Real Simple , a tip of $20 to $50 was suggested for a landscaper or gardener, unless they come frequently, in which case up to a week's pay may be more appropriate. In many cases, the cost of one session is an appropriate amount, whether that's one class from your fitness instructor or one visit from your regular cleaner, per Kiplinger.

Further, know that for some employers, tip amounts are capped by their employers and/or ethical standards. According to Real Simple, the United States Postal Service prohibits "gifts more valuable than $50 per calendar year," while "FedEx discourages giving tips or cash, and UPS does not have an official policy."

Additionally, your own budgetary constraints should come into play. As Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert and author of "Modern Etiquette for a Better Life," told U.S. News & World Report, the amount you give "should be something more meaningful than just your change." However, you shouldn't feel worried if you're not able to give as much as you'd like or can't hit every single person on your list. As Amanda Belarmino, assistant professor of hospitality for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pointed out in an interview with U.S. News & World Report, "most people know finances are tight for many households right now."