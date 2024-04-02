The household bills going up and down after April changes

Consumers are facing massive rises in their household bills on everything from water to broadband as the cost of living crisis continues to hit hard.

Millions of households will see their bills "rise steeply" from April as companies "take it in turn to hit consumers with price rises", said The Telegraph. But the energy price cap is falling and the national living wage is rising, so will we be better or worse off as a result of the latest changes?

Which bills are going up?

The TV licence fee has gone up by 6.6% to £169.50 from 1 April as a two-year-freeze came to an end. NHS dental fees rose by 4% from the beginning of April, and road tax has increased by about £10 for most cars registered after April 2017. "Even stamps will rise by 10p," said The Independent.

Council tax for an average Band D property in a typical local authority is rising by £103, up from £2,065 to £2,168. But while the 5% rise is typical, the hike could be as high as 21% in parts of Wales.

For England and Wales, the average increase to water bills will be 6.2%, or £28 a year, meaning an annual bill of £445 will rise to £473, according to the industry body Water UK.

Most broadband deals and mobile phone contracts rose by 7.9% on 1 April, a hike described by consumer group Which? as "completely unacceptable". This will cost the average consumer around £27.19 more a year for broadband and £24.23 for mobile phones.

Which bills are going down?

There is "some good news for consumers", however, because the energy price cap is set to fall to its lowest level since March 2022, before the "full-scale invasion of Ukraine led to a jump in gas prices", said The Guardian.

Under the new price cap, average bills will fall by 12% from £1,928 to £1,690 a year for a typical household that uses gas and electricity and pays by direct debit.

Meanwhile, the minimum wage has increased from Monday from £10.42 to £11.44 an hour, an uplift that is expected to benefit about 2.5 million people, with full-time workers forecast to receive an extra £1,800 over the year.

So who will be better or worse off?

The rise in the statutory national living wage is "welcome news for low paid workers", the Living Wage Foundation told the Big Issue in October, but it falls short of the real living wage, which is "the only rate that is independently calculated based on the cost of living".

The Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH), rose by 3.8% in the 12 months to February 2024 but the hike in the national living wage could be cancelled out by higher costs, as business owners warn that higher labour costs will make it harder for them to keep prices down, said the BBC.

Afzal Rahman, a policy officer for the Trades Union Congress, told Al Jazeera that the "bigger picture" is that average pay packets have flat-lined in real terms over the past 15 years by failing to keep up with consumer prices, so the wage rise is from a meagre starting point.

The lower energy cap is still "far higher" than the £1,138 it was in the summer of 2021, before the energy crisis "escalated", said The Guardian. The i news site said that households with extremely low usage could actually see bills increase because of higher "standing charges".