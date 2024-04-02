The household bills going up and down after April changes

Several essentials are costing even more but national living wage increase could ease some of the pain

Energy price cap
Under the new energy price cap, bills will fall by 12% a year for a typical household
(Image credit: Maureen McLean / Shutterstock)
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK
published

Consumers are facing massive rises in their household bills on everything from water to broadband as the cost of living crisis continues to hit hard.

Millions of households will see their bills "rise steeply" from April as companies "take it in turn to hit consumers with price rises", said The Telegraph. But the energy price cap is falling and the national living wage is rising, so will we be better or worse off as a result of the latest changes?

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Energy Prices Energy Mobile Phones Minimum Wage Wages
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us