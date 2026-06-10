The coming storm: why millions are unprepared for retirement

Many Britons not saving enough for life after work

By
published

An aerial view of a jar of UK coins
Only 9% of workers are saving enough to enjoy a ‘comfortable’ retirement
(Image credit: Peter Dazeley / Getty Images)

Millions of people in Britain risk falling off a financial cliff edge when they retire. The Pensions Commission warned last month that at least 15 million people are not saving enough for post-work life – and now new research has found that fewer than one in ten of us will be able to afford a “comfortable” retirement.

How bad is the problem?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Latest Videos From
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

 
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 