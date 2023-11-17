The week's best photojournalism

A colorful air show performance, a stranded boat, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Marigold flowers.

A customer places their hand on a display of marigold flowers for sale in Mumbai, India 

(Image credit: Indranil Mukherjee / Getty Images)

People mourning.

People stand behind a metal fence in the southern Gaza Strip as they mourn those killed during an Israeli bombardment

(Image credit: Mahmud Hams / Getty Images)

Police officers.

Police officers try to stop protesters from entering a train station in Barcelona, Spain 

(Image credit: Emilio Morenatti / AP )

A motorcycle race.

Motorcycle riders avoid hitting fallen rider Manuel Gonzalez Simon during the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix in Sepang, Malaysia 

(Image credit: Vincent Thian / AP )

The Italian air force.

The Italian Air Force aerobatic team performs during the Dubai Air show in the United Arab Emirates

(Image credit: Kamran Jebreili / AP )

A fan.

A fan wears face paint during the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad 

(Image credit: Sajjad Hussain / Getty Images)

Wrestlers.

Two wrestlers compete in an ancient form of wrestling called 'Sindhi Malakhra' in Karachi, Pakistan

(Image credit: Asif Hassan / Getty Images)

Fish eggs.

Hatched salmon swim across unhatched eggs at a salmon farm in Homestead, Florida 

(Image credit: Rebecca Blackwell / AP)

A bull.

A bull is corralled after being purchased at a cattle auction in Gainesville, Texas

(Image credit: David Goldman / AP)

A cub.

A albino puma cub is seen at the Thomas Belt Zoo in Juigalpa, Nicaragua

(Image credit: Oswaldo Rivas / Getty Images)

A boat.

A boat carrying Rohingya refugees is stranded after being denied port in Aceh, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Amanda Jufrian / Getty Images)

Kuwait City's al-Hamra tower caught in heavy fog

Kuwait City's al-Hamra tower caught in heavy fog.

(Image credit: YASSER AL-ZAYYAT / AFP via Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Photography

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸