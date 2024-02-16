The week’s best photos

A fiery street performance, a dancing dragon, and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Fire breathing.

A fire breather performs to mark the 669th anniversary of the birth of Hindu guru Bawa Lal Dayal in Amritsar, India 

(Image credit: Narinder Nanu / Getty Images)

Rio Carnival.

Members of the Porto da Pedra samba school perform during the annual carnival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

(Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / Getty Images)

Football.

Opposing teams, the Up'ards and Down'ards, fight for the ball during the annual Royal Shrovetide football game in Ashbourne, England  

(Image credit: Paul Ellis / Getty Images)

Lunar New Year.

People follow a group of dragon dancers during the Lunar New Year celebrations in Macau 

(Image credit: Eduardo Leal / Getty Images)

Cyclist.

A man watches a group of cyclists ride by during the Muscat Classic race in Muscat, Oman 

(Image credit: Anne-Christine Poujoulat / Getty Images)

A crater.

A Russian missile strike leaves behind a large crater in the village of Buda-Babynetska, Ukraine

(Image credit: Thomas Peter / Reuters )

A costume.

A person wears a costume made out of cans during the 'Bloco da Latinha' parade in Madre de Deus, Brazil

(Image credit: Eraldo Peres / AP )

A building.

A Palestinian searches for salvageable items among the rubble following an Israeli strike in Rafah

(Image credit: Fatima Shbair / AP )

A trophy.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is reflected in the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl game in Las Vegas 

(Image credit: Eric Gay / AP)

A fashion show.

A model walks down the runway during the Thom Browne Fall 2024 fashion show in New York City

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / Getty Images)

Swimmers.

Swimmers line up for the 2024 World Aquatics Championships in Doha, Qatar 

(Image credit: Oli Scarff / Getty Images)

A rocket booster.

A fiery spectacle as the rocket booster separates from the SpaceX Falcon 9 after liftoff in Cape Canaveral, Florida 

(Image credit: Gregg Newton / Getty Images)



Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

