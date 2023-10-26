The Week in pictures
The most arresting images from around the world over the past seven days
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Hollie Clemence is the UK executive editor. She joined the team in 2011 and spent six years as news editor for the site, during which time the country had three general elections, a Brexit referendum, a Covid pandemic and a new generation of British royals. Before that, she was a reporter for IHS Jane’s Police Review, and travelled the country interviewing police chiefs, politicians and rank-and-file officers, occasionally from the back of a helicopter or police van. She has a master’s in magazine journalism from City University, London, and has written for publications and websites including TheTimes.co.uk and Police Oracle.
-
The AIs have it: will disinformation erode democracy in 2024?
Today's Big Question Threat from bots and deepfakes stalks key elections taking place around the world next year
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 26, 2023
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Mike Johnson steps up, Meta in court, and more
By The Week US Published
-
'The biggest job in UK theatre should go to a woman'
Instant opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By The Week UK Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A tennis serve, a pro-Palestine demonstration, and more
By The Week Staff Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures Lightning flashes over Gaza City, a motorcycle racer crashes and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A crowd of colorful chicks, a former US president on trial and more
By Anahi Valenzuela Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A steaming volcano, a giant crater and more
By Anahi Valenzuela Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A woman picking cotton, a dog dressed up as a lion and more
By Anahi Valenzuela Published
-
Astronomy Photographer of the Year offers vibrant look at universe
In Pictures Shortlisted entries for annual competition are out of this world
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Best shots from National Geographic Traveller photography award
In Pictures Snaps of stunning stags, fantastic food and wild water among winners of the magazine’s annual UK and Ireland competition
By Richard Windsor Published
-
Ocean Art: winning shots from underwater photo competition
In Pictures Thousands of photographers showcased their skills with images of the marine world
By Julia O'Driscoll Published