The Week in pictures

The most arresting images from around the world over the past seven days

By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK
published

Joe and Jill Biden head to the South Lawn of the White House

Joe and Jill Biden head to the South Lawn of the White House for an official ceremony to welcome Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon

(Image credit: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images)

A woman carries a girl in the Ridwan neighbourhood of Gaza City after Israeli air strikes

(Image credit: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Participants paddle in the Pumpkin Regatta in Kasterlee, Belgium

Participants paddle in the Pumpkin Regatta in Kasterlee, Belgium, racing a distance of 100 metres in hollowed-out pumpkins

(Image credit: Simon Wohlfahrt/AFP/Getty Images)

French winegrowers block a road in Le Boulou to protest against imports of Spanish wine

(Image credit: Lionel Bonaventure/AFP/Getty Images)

Indonesian police conduct a security drill to practise dealing with rioters

Indonesian police conduct a security drill to practise dealing with rioters

(Image credit: Yuli Seperi/AFP/Getty Images)

Dundee was hit by torrential rain and flooding as Storm Babet swept Scotland

Dundee was hit by torrential rain and flooding as Storm Babet swept Scotland

(Image credit: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Demonstrators clash with riot police in Panama

Demonstrators clash with riot police in Panama City during a protest against their government's approval of a new long-term contract with the Canadian miner First Quantum Minerals. Many Panamanians are worried about potential environmental damage at the Cobre Panama mine

(Image credit: Roberto Cisneros/AFP/Getty Images)

Hollie Clemence, The Week UK

