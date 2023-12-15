The week's best photojournalism

A resting heron, a smoke bomb protest, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

A person.

A railway employee walks between trains in Munich, Germany 

(Image credit: Michaela Rehle / Getty Images)

Ice structures.

Workers prepare ice structures for the 25th Harbin Ice and Snow World in Harbin, China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

Johannes Thingnes Boe.

Johannes Thingnes Boe practices shooting at the IBU Biathlon World Cup in Hochfilzen, Austria

(Image credit: Joe Klamar / Getty Images)

An apartment.

A corner apartment is exposed after a building collapse in New York 

(Image credit: Yuki Iwamura / AP )

A woman.

A woman sits in a pub in London 

(Image credit: Vadim Ghirda / AP )

Israeli army soldiers.

Israeli army soldiers position themselves on a hill overlooking northern Gaza on the border of Israel 

(Image credit: Menahem Kahana / Getty Images)

A bird.

A heron sits on a bench partially submerged underwater in London

(Image credit: Toby Melville / Reuters )

Umbrellas.

People hold umbrellas with the colors of the Kenya national flag, in Nairobi 

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Getty Images)

An owl.

Owls sits on a palm tree in Hyderabad, India 

(Image credit: Mahesh Kumar A. / AP)

A bullet hole.

A bullet hole is seen from the window of a hotel room in Jenin, Palestine 

(Image credit: Marco Longari / Getty Images)

A fumigation worker.

A fumigation worker sprays down a neighborhood in Caracas, Venezuela 

(Image credit: Matias Delacroix / AP )

Smoke bombs.

An Albanian opposition member lights a smoke bomb in the middle of a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania

(Image credit: Adnan Beci / Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Photography

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸