The week's best photojournalism

A brutal fire, an elephant eating a Christmas tree, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

A plane.

A Japan Airlines plane in flames on the runway at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan

(Image credit: STR / JIJI Press / Getty Images)

A diver.

Former lifeguard Marco Fois dives off of the Ponte Cavour in Italy 

(Image credit: Filippo Monteforte / Getty Images)

A monkey.

A Northern white-cheeked gibbon eats a carrot in London

(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

A boat.

A boat is seen on Dal Lake during sunset in Srinagar, India

(Image credit: Mukhtar Kha / AP)

Fireworks.

Fireworks explode over the London Eye and The Elizabeth Tower during New Year's celebrations in London 

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Getty Images)

Traditional clothing.

Members of the indigenous Gurung community wear traditional clothing during the Tamu Lhosar festival in Kathmandu

(Image credit: Prakash Mathema / Getty Images)

The northern lights.

Reindeer photographed beneath the northern lights in Norway 

(Image credit: Sergei Gapon, Getty Images)

A fire.

A firefighter works to extinguish a fire started by a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

(Image credit: Evgeniy Maloletka / AP )

A road.

Bystanders look at a damaged road after a series of earthquakes in Japan 

(Image credit: Hiro Komae / AP)

An elephant.

An elephant eats a leftover Christmas tree in Berlin, Germany 

(Image credit: Odd Andersen / Getty Images)

A clown.

A clown sits on the beach during the annual Polar Bear Plunge in New York 

(Image credit: Andres Kudacki / AP)

Bullfighting.

People watch a bullfight in China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

Photography

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

