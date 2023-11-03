The week’s best photojournalism

A colorful playground, a powerful wave, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Catrina face paint.

People take part in the Day of the Dead Parade in Brooklyn, New York

(Image credit: Adam Gray / AFP via Getty Images)

A road.

Cars line up on a road near Frankfurt, Germany 

(Image credit: Michael Probst / AP)

A playground.

Children playing on a playground in Chongqing, China 

(Image credit: STR / AFP via Getty Images )

Cosplayers.

Cosplayers dressed as Spiderman gather at the Obelisk in Buenos Aires 

(Image credit: Emiliano Lasalvia / AFP via Getty Images)

Iguazu Falls.

The view over Iguazu Falls, located on the triple border between Brazil, Argentina and Paraguay 

(Image credit: Christian Rizzi / AFP via Getty Images)

Graffiti.

A man walks passed graffiti depicting the U.S. president as a superhero defending Israel

(Image credit: Oded Balilty / AP )

Queen Camilla.

Britain's Queen Camilla feeds a baby elephant while visiting the Sheldrick Elephant Orphanage in Kenya 

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Pool via AP)

Sailboats.

Class40 monohull sailboats take off at the start of the Jacques Vabre sailing race in Le Havre, France 

(Image credit: Sebastien Salom-Gomis / AFP via Getty Images)

A boy.

A boy plays in water as the government declares a state of emergency over tropical storm Pilar in Jiquilisco, El Salvador  

(Image credit: Marvin Recinos / AFP via Getty Images)

A wave.

A wave crashes over a lighthouse in Newhaven, England 

(Image credit: Kin Cheung / AP )

A cyclist.

Thibau Nys celebrates as he crosses the finish line during the Koppenbergcross race in Melden, Oudenaarde 

(Image credit: Jasper Jacobs / Belga / AFP via Getty Images)

A rugby player.

Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates winning the France 2023 Rugby World Cup in Paris, France 

(Image credit: Franck Fife / AFP via Getty Images)

Photography

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

