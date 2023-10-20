The week's best photojournalism

A tennis serve, a pro-Palestine demonstration, and more

By The Week Staff
published

Tennis.

Germany's Maximilian Marterer serves during the European Open Tennis ATP tournament in Antwerp, Belgium. 

(Image credit: Jasper Jacobs / Belga /AFP via Getty ImagesGetty Images)

A child.

A child waves a Palestinian flag in Athens, Greece 

(Image credit: Theophile Bloudanis / AFP via Getty Images)

Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers guard an area in northern Israel

(Image credit: Aris Messinis / AFP via Getty Images)

The moon.

A rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse appears over the Las Vegas Strip

(Image credit: John Locher / AP )

A vigil.

A child holds up a flower during a vigil in solidarity with Palestinians in London 

(Image credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters )

A cricket match.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage dives during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match in Lucknow, India

(Image credit: Aijaz Rahi / AP )

Joe Biden.

President Joe Biden waves as he boards a flight to Israel

(Image credit: Jess Rapfogel / AP )

A home.

A family home is seen wrecked after a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen in Israel 

(Image credit: Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

A man looks out into the Mediterranean sea on the in the French riviera city of Nice

A man looks out into the Mediterranean sea on the "Promenade des Anglais" in the French riviera city of Nice

(Image credit: Valery Hache / AFP via Getty Images)

USA's Kaliya Lincoln takes part in a training session ahead of the upcoming Pan American Games Santiago 2023

USA's Kaliya Lincoln takes part in a training session ahead of the upcoming Pan American Games Santiago 2023

(Image credit: Mauro Pimentel / AFP via Getty Images)

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a celebration for the release of their new album "Hackney Diamonds"

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones perform during a celebration for the release of their new album "Hackney Diamonds"

(Image credit: van Agostini / Invision / AP)

Dancers perform during a rehearsal for the "2023 Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes" at St. Paul the Apostle Church

Dancers perform during a rehearsal at St. Paul the Apostle Church, New York

(Image credit: AP Photo / Andres Kudacki)

