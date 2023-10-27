The week’s best photojournalism

An immersive ball pit, a refrigerator with bullet holes, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

A helicopter.

US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden fly in a Marine One helicopter 

(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / AFP via Getty Images)

A refrigerator.

A photo hangs on a refrigerator covered in bullet holes in Israel 

(Image credit: Francisco Seco / AP )

A flock of sheep

Sheep are led through the streets of Madrid during a parade 

(Image credit: Manu Fernandez / AP)

A man.

A Palestinian man prepares meals for shelters in Rafah, on the southern Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Mohammed Abed / AFP via Getty Images)

A weightlifter.

Concepcion Usuga lifts weights during the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile 

(Image credit: Moises Castillo / AP )

A motorcyclist.

Spanish rider Jorge Martin races during the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island

(Image credit: William West / AFP via Getty Images)

An art installation.

A ball pit called "Hyperstellar" is seen at the Balloon Museum's US exhibition in New York

(Image credit: Bebeto Matthews / AP )

A rainbow.

A rainbow appears over St.Peter's Basilica in the Vatican 

(Image credit: Gregorio Borgia / AP)

A swimmer.

Anna Keating competes in a swimming event during the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile 

(Image credit: François-Xavier Marit / AFP via Getty Images)

A climber.

Brooke Raboutou puts chalk on her hands as she prepares to compete at the Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile 

(Image credit: Esteban Felix / AP)

Pumpkins.

Carved pumpkins are arranged side-by-side at the "The Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze" in Croton-on-Hudson, New York 

(Image credit: Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)

Boats.

Sunken boats are seen in the harbour of Rodvig, Denmark after a storm 

(Image credit: Mads Claus Rasmussen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP via Getty Images)

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Photography

Continue reading for free

We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.

Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi is the editorial assistant at The Week and a graduate from the University of California, Berkeley. She enjoys reading and attempting to cook new recipes. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸