The week's best photos
A war selfie, a mass wedding, and more
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
-
Properties of the week: 15th and 16th century houses
The Week Recommends Featuring a property previously owned by artist Sir Quentin Blake
By The Week UK Published
-
How AI can — and cannot — be used to help air traffic controllers
The Explainer Some in the industry say AI will never replace humans, but can still be a useful assistant
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The chillingly plausible authoritarianism of 'Prophet Song'
The Week Recommends This Booker Prize winner shows how democracy can crumble from within
By David Faris Published
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A fiery street performance, a dancing dragon, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photos
In Pictures A sleeping bear, flowing lava and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A lone camel, a Viking fire festival, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A fiery protest, a surfing dog, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures An intense bird battle, a royal wedding, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week’s best photojournalism
In Pictures A risky stunt, a frozen theme park, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The week's best photojournalism
In Pictures A brutal fire, an elephant eating a Christmas tree, and more
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US Published
-
The year in photos: poignant pictures from around the world in 2023
In Pictures From rescued rabbits in Greek wildfires to Elton John's farewell set at Glastonbury
By Hollie Clemence, The Week UK Published