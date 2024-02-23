The week's best photos

A war selfie, a mass wedding, and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

a whale

A close-up of a gray whale in Magdalena Bay, Mexico 

(Image credit: © Rafael Fernandez Caballero/UPY2024)

A protest.

Farmers gather around a fire as part of a nationwide protest in Plouisy, France 

(Image credit: Fred Tanneau / Getty Images)

A mass wedding.

Kashmiri Muslim brides take part in a mass marriage of 30 couples in Srinagar, India

(Image credit: Mukhtar Khan / AP)

Statue of David.

An Italian restorer cleans Michelangelo's statue of David in Florence, Italy 

(Image credit: Tiziana Fabi / Getty Images)

A fire breathing performer.

A fire breather performs during the Lunar New Year of the Dragon celebrations in Louyang, China 

(Image credit: STR / Getty Images)

Helicopters.

The Sarang Helicopter Display Team perform with modified HAL Dhruv helicopters in Singapore

(Image credit: Roslan Rahman / Getty Images)

Palestinians.

Palestinians wait in line for a meal due to a food shortage in Rafah, Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Fatima Shbair / AP)

Fishermen.

Fishermen unload their catch in La Rochelle, France 

(Image credit: Philippe Lopez / Getty Images)

Israeli soldiers.

Israeli soldiers pose for a photo on the Gaza Strip border, in Israel 

(Image credit: Tsafrir Abayov / AP)

A weighing scale.

A Hindu devotee buys jaggery in a quantity equal to his weight ahead of the Medaram Jatara festival in Hyderabad, India 

(Image credit: Noah Seelam / Getty Images)

A dolphin.

A dolphin jumps out of the water near La Rochelle, France 

(Image credit: Philippe Lopez / Getty Images)

A carnival.

Participants dance on the closing day of the Carnival La Paz, in Bolivia  

(Image credit: Juan Karita / AP)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

