The week’s best photos

A wrestling match, a burned out apartment building, and more

By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Uganda's Soft Ground Wrestling.

Several members of Soft Ground Wrestling showcase their skills during a training session in Mukono, Uganda

(Image credit: Badru Katumba / Getty Images)

Firefighters.

Firefighters inspect a burned residential building in Valencia, Spain

(Image credit: Alberto Saiz / AP)

Totonac natives.

Mexico's Totonac natives perform the "Voladores of Papantla" at the first International Circus conference in Bogotá, Colombia 

(Image credit: Luis Acosta / Getty Images)

A fire.

A fire breaks out at a Royal Factory warehouse in Hebron, Palestine 

(Image credit: Hazem Bader / Getty Images)

Charles Caudrelier.

Charles Caudrelier celebrates winning the ARKEA Ultim Challenge in Brest, France

(Image credit: Loic Venance / Getty Images)

A memorial.

Locals attend a memorial ceremony under a destroyed bridge in Irpin, Ukraine 

(Image credit: Roman Pilipey / Getty Images)

Winter swimming festival.

Swimmers participate in the 10th annual Memphremagog Winter Swimming Festival in Newport, Vermont

(Image credit: Charles Krupa / AP)

A bicyclist.

A cyclist rides between a group of tractors during the farmers' protests in Brussels, Belgium 

(Image credit: John Thys / Getty Images)

Oleg Orlov.

Oleg Orlov stands behind glass after being taken into custody for repeatedly discrediting the Russian military in Moscow, Russia

(Image credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko / AP)

A purse.

An employee displays a clutch bag estimated to be around £600-800 during an auction in London, England 

(Image credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth / AP)

Dancers.

Traditional dancers perform during the annual Buddhist Navam in Colombo, Sri Lanka 

(Image credit: Ishara S. Kodikara / Getty Images)

A monkey.

A spider monkey eats frozen fruit at the Legends Park Zoo in Huachipa, Peru 

(Image credit: Cris Bouroncle / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

