The week's best photos
A stylish cat, a man pulling a train, and more
Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.
Siena: The Rise of Painting, 1300-1350 – an 'intense and betwitching' show
The Week Recommends 'Blockbuster' National Gallery exhibition explores whether Siena was truly 'the birthplace of the Renaissance'
By The Week UK Published
The Supreme Court revives a family's quest to recover looted Nazi art
Under the Radar The painting in question is currently in a Spanish museum
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
Codeword: March 14, 2025
The Week's daily codeword puzzle
By The Week Staff Published
