The week’s best photos

A colorful celebration, an albino water buffalo, and more

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
By Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US
published

Holi festival.

Hindus celebrate the Holi festival with water and colorful powders at the Radharani Temple in Uttar Pradesh, India

(Image credit: Avishek Das / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images)

Teluk fishing village

Waves of trash appear on the shore of a fishing village in Pandeglang Regency, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Willy Kurniawan / Reuters)

A traditional dance.

A person dresses as the Hindu deity Agni Kandakarnan in Somwarpet, India

(Image credit: Idrees Mohammed / Getty Images)

A mural of a tree by Banksy

People take photos of a new Banksy mural in London 

(Image credit: Alastair Grant / AP)

Labour Party

Election activists dressed in chicken suits demonstrate in London

(Image credit: Henry Nicholls / Getty Images)

A buffalo.

A rare albino water buffalo meets his new owner after being sold for 18 million baht in Bangkok, Thailand 

(Image credit: Lillian Suwanrumpha / Getty Images)

Soldiers.

A man dressed as St. Patrick walks past a group of soldiers in Dublin, Ireland 

(Image credit: Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters)

Military monuments.

Teenagers play on Soviet-era military monuments in Kharkiv, Ukraine 

(Image credit: Efrem Lukatsky / AP)

A woman.

A woman searches for recyclable materials at a garbage dump in Nairobi, Kenya 

(Image credit: Brian Inganga / AP)

Rohingya refugees.

Rohingya refugees wait to be rescued after their boat capsized off the coast of West Aceh, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Reza Saifullah / AP)

Children.

Children play in a dam before World Water Day in Klungkung, Indonesia 

(Image credit: Firdia Lisnawati / AP)

College students.

College students spread awareness for first generation voters in Chennai, India 

(Image credit: R. Satish Babu / Getty Images)

Anahi Valenzuela, The Week US

Anahi Valenzuela has worked as an editorial assistant at The Week since 2022, where she assists with magazine content and covers the week's best photos. She started her career as a media producer at The Daily Californian and a writer for College Magazine.

