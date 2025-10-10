The week’s best photos

A celebration of peace, sheep on the streets, and more

National guard members

A smoke grenade is thrown at law enforcement officers outside ICE headquarters in Portland, Oregon

(Image credit: Carlos Barria / Reuters)

Sheep

A shepherd leads his sheep through the streets of Lyon, France

(Image credit: Olivier Chassignole / Getty Images)

Breast cancer survivors

Breast cancer survivors don body paint in a performance at the Cabañas Museum in Guadalajara, Mexico

(Image credit: Ulises Ruiz / Getty Images)

The Harvest Supermoon

The Harvest Supermoon rises behind the Statue of Liberty and Brooklyn skyline in New York City

(Image credit: Adam Gray / AP)

Palestinians celebrate news of a peace deal between representatives of Israel and Hamas

Palestinians celebrate after Israel and Hamas agree to a peace deal, in Khan Yunis, Gaza Strip

(Image credit: Abdallah F.S. Alattar / Anadolu / Getty Images)

The Chevron refinery

A fire erupts following an explosion at the Chevron refinery in El Segundo, California

(Image credit: Ethan Swope / AP)

A man looks at photographs

A man looks at photographs of victims at the Nova Music Festival Exhibition in Berlin, Germany

(Image credit: John Macdougall / Getty Images)

Vladimir Putin

An image of Russian president Vladimir Putin is used as an archery target at the Old Fortress in Kamianets-Podilskyi, Ukraine

(Image credit: Yuriy Dyachyshyn / Getty Images)

Swiss guard

Members of the Swiss Guard take part in a swearing-in ceremony in Vatican City

(Image credit: Ciro De Luca / Getty Images)

A protest

Students clash with security forces during a protest for constitutional reform in Antananarivo, Madagascar

(Image credit: Luis Tato / Getty Images)

Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance

Performers burn over 10,000 incense sticks during the Tai Hang Fire Dragon Dance in Hong Kong, China

(Image credit: Tyrone Siu / Reuters)

Pro-Palestine activists

Activists carry a banner listing the names of civilians killed in Gaza, in London, United Kingdom

(Image credit: Toby Melville / Reuters)

