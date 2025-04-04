The Week Unwrapped: Who is the world's first millennial saint?

Plus, what has Meta done to anger writers? And why would studios block the release of their own movies?

A portrait of Carlo Acutis during his beatification ceremony in Assisi, Italy
(Image credit: Vatican Pool / Getty Images)

Could young people lead a religious revival? What has Facebook done to anger writers? And why would studios block the release of their own movies? Olly Mann and The Week delve behind the headlines and debate what really matters from the past seven days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸