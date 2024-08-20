Troubled waters: The Navy is struggling to build warships

Reports indicate that China's shipbuilding capacity is over 200 times that of the US

Photo collage of a group of construction workers standing on top of a huge ship blueprint
Many a US shipbuilder is retiring. That plus bureaucracy have created hurdles to ship debuts.
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

While the United States Navy is still considered the most powerful on Earth, there is concern among military officials that the Navy's longstanding prowess in building warships is sinking. Some experts now believe that the Navy's shipbuilding is in its worst state in 25 years, allowing the Chinese Navy to leapfrog some of the naval fleet capabilities of the U.S.

Leaked intelligence seen by Business Insider reportedly shows that China's shipbuilding capacity is 232 times greater than the United States, a far cry from America's oceanic dominance of years past. And some are concerned that the Navy's shipbuilding problems could be here for the long run.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
U.s. Military Military Us Navy China War Under The Radar
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸