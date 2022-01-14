Another House Republican who voted to impeach Trump is leaving Capitol Hill

Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Capitol riot, revealed Friday he will not be running for re-election, CNN reports.
"[A]fter 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko said.
Should Republicans have regained control of the House this year, Katko "was in line to become the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee," notes CNN. That said, however, the representative had become a "top target" for his party, after voting in favor of impeachment, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the creation of the Jan. 6 committee.
Three Republicans had already declared their intention to primary Katko in 2022, notes Syracuse.com. He is now the third of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment to announce their retirement, joining the likes of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).
Including Katko, a total of 14 House Republicans have decided not to seek re-election, per Axios.