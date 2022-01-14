Another House Republican who voted to impeach Trump is leaving Capitol Hill

Rep. John Katko (N.Y.), one of just 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump following the Capitol riot, revealed Friday he will not be running for re-election, CNN reports.

"[A]fter 32 years of public service, I have decided not to seek re-election to Congress, so that I can enjoy my family and life in a fuller and more present way," Katko said.

GOP Rep. John Katko of New York says he won't seek re-election in 2022. He's the ranking member of the Homeland Security Committee, in line to be chairman if House flips. He voted to impeach Trump, championed the 1/6 bipartisan commission and supported the infrastructure law. pic.twitter.com/3OtOWNASg4 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 14, 2022

Should Republicans have regained control of the House this year, Katko "was in line to become the chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee," notes CNN. That said, however, the representative had become a "top target" for his party, after voting in favor of impeachment, the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the creation of the Jan. 6 committee.

With 2022 cycle retirement of Rep John Katko (R-N.Y.): — 24 House members are retiring. — 15 seeking are other offices. — There are six likely member-on-member primaries. A total of 45 departures, before further retirements and defeats in primaries or November general election. — David Mark (@DavidMarkDC) January 14, 2022

Three Republicans had already declared their intention to primary Katko in 2022, notes Syracuse.com. He is now the third of the 10 House Republicans who voted for impeachment to announce their retirement, joining the likes of Reps. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) and Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio).

Including Katko, a total of 14 House Republicans have decided not to seek re-election, per Axios.