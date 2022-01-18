Democratic Reps. Jim Langevin, Jerry McNerney won't seek re-election

Two more members of Congress announced their retirements on Tuesday: Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.) and Rep. Jerry McNerney (D-Calif.).

Langevin, 57, is retiring after more than two decades in office. Langevin wrote in the Providence Journal that he didn't "come to this decision lightly," but wants to spend more time with family. "While I don't know what's next for me just yet," he added, "whatever I do will always be in service of Rhode Island." Langevin is the first quadriplegic elected to Congress.

McNerney, 70, represents the Stockton area, and is a former energy consultant and CEO of a wind power startup. In a statement, McNerney said he is "grateful for the love and support of my family, who have been by my side throughout this journey. I could not have done this without them. I will keep working for the people of my district throughout the remainder of my term and look forward to new opportunities to continue to serve."

McNerney represents California's 9th Congressional District, and Politico reports that Rep. Josh Harder (D-Calif.), who now serves the 10th Congressional District but was going to run in the 13th Congressional District, will instead try for McNerney's seat.

There are 28 Democrats leaving the House after this year, while 13 House Republicans have said they will not seek re-election or intend to run for a different office, Politico reports.