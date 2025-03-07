Why is MAGA turning on Amy Coney Barrett?

She may be the swing vote on Trump cases

Photo composite of Amy Coney Barrett and Supreme Court columns
Barrett's vote against Trump on the foreign aid freeze 'sparked a MAGA meltdown'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
By
published

Amy Coney Barrett's conservative credentials ought to be impeccable. The Supreme Court justice was appointed to her seat by President Donald Trump during his first term, and she provided one of the votes that overturned Roe v. Wade. But recent cases indicate she is not an automatic vote for the president's priorities, and she is drawing the right's scrutiny as a result.

Barrett may be the "crucial vote in Trump cases," said The New York Times. She was the only one of three justices appointed by Trump who voted against his administration's emergency request to freeze foreign aid, providing the critical margin in the 5-4 ruling against the president. The result suggested Trump cannot count on the court's 6-3 conservative supermajority to back "every element of his efforts to expand the authority of the executive branch." That has enraged some conservatives. "The power has gone to her head," said conservative podcaster Mark Levin.

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

