Canada accuses top Modi ally of directing Sikh attacks

Indian Home Minister Amit Shah was allegedly behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists

India&#039;s Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in 2019
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and close ally Amit Shah in 2019
(Image credit: T. Narayan / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The Canadian government confirmed Tuesday that it believes Indian Home Minister Amit Shah, a close ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was behind a campaign of violence and intimidation targeting Sikh separatists in Canada. Ottawa earlier this month publicly accused Indian embassy officials of involvement in the 2023 assassination of Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia and the broader plot against Sikh separatists, leading to Canada and India expelling each other's top diplomats.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸