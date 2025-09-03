Trump vows to send federal forces to Chicago, Baltimore
The announcement followed a California judge ruling that Trump's LA troop deployment was illegal
What happened
President Donald Trump Tuesday said he was ready to send federal troops into the Democratic-led cities Chicago and Baltimore, despite staunch opposition from state and local officials. The announcement came hours after a federal judge in California ruled that Trump's troop deployment in Los Angeles was illegal.
Who said what
"We're going in" to "hellhole" Chicago, Trump told reporters, though he did not say when. "This isn't a political thing. I have an obligation." Trump said if Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) would "call me up, I would love to do it," but "we're going to do it anyway. We have the right to do it."
Pritzker described Trump's comments as "unhinged" and reiterated he would not request federal intervention. "When did we become a country where it's OK for the U.S. president to insist on national television that a state should call him to beg for anything, especially something we don't want?" Pritzker said at a press conference in Chicago. "Have we truly lost all sense of sanity in this nation that we treat this as normal?"
If Tuesday's ruling against Trump's L.A. deployment stands, it will "pose impediments" to any plans he may have "for sending the military into the streets of other cities, like Chicago," The New York Times said.
What next?
Pritzker said Illinois officials were informed over the weekend that Border Patrol agents would be coming to Chicago and "we have reason to believe" the White House has "already begun staging the Texas National Guard for deployment in Illinois," though the administration was "not working in coordination with the city of Chicago, Cook County or the state." He urged Chicago residents to remain calm, look out for their neighbors and film and share any interactions with federal agents. "Authoritarians thrive on your silence," he said. "Be loud for America."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
How China rewrote the history of its WWII victory
In Depth Though the nationalist government led China to victory in 1945, this is largely overlooked in modern Chinese commemorations
-
September 3 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include news from the war front in Ukraine, RFK Jr. riding the Grim Reaper, and a Donald Trump cabinet meeting
-
Why high-street coffee chains may have had their day
In the Spotlight Rising costs of coffee, energy and payroll, plus growing appetite for luxury drinks like matcha, has caused boom in independent and speciality coffee shops
-
Epstein files: Maxwell courts a pardon
Feature A new prison transcript shows Ghislaine Maxwell praising Trump as 'a gentleman' while denying his involvement in the Epstein scandal
-
Pentagon readies military deployment in Chicago
Feature The Pentagon is preparing to deploy thousands of Illinois National Guard members to Chicago after Trump threatened to send troops into other major cities
-
Trump reignites Jan. 6 furor by awarding military honors to killed rioter
IN THE SPOTLIGHT With military funeral honors for Ashli Babbitt, the president makes good on campaign promises designed to animate his political base while relitigating history
-
'Is it OK to be happy when the world is falling apart?'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Trump crypto token launch earns family billions
Speed Read The World Liberty Financial token is now the Trump family's 'most valuable asset'
-
Lisa Cook and Trump's battle for control the US Fed
Talking Point The president's attempts to fire one of the Federal Reserve's seven governor is represents 'a stunning escalation' of his attacks on the US central bank
-
RFK Jr. names new CDC head as staff revolt
Speed Read Kennedy installed his deputy, Jim O'Neill, as acting CDC director
-
Why is Trump suddenly interested in his enemies' mortgages?
TODAY'S BIG QUESTION As the president continues targeting adversaries, he's turned to a surprising ally to provide ammunition for an emerging line of attack