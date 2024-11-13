Daniel Lurie: San Francisco's moderate next mayor

Lurie beat a fellow Democrat, incumbent Mayor London Breed, for the job

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie speaks after his election victory on Nov. 8, 2024.
San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie speaks after his election victory on Nov. 8, 2024
(Image credit: Gabrielle Lurie / San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
published

The City by the Bay will soon have a new leader, as Democrat Daniel Lurie was elected the next mayor of San Francisco on Nov. 7. Lurie, a political newcomer, beat a fellow Democrat, incumbent Mayor London Breed, to earn the city's top job. He won the mayoral race by a large margin; Lurie led through all 14 rounds of the city's ranked-choice voting system and beat Breed by more than 26,000 votes in the final round.

While Breed, the first Black woman mayor of San Francisco, was seen as among the most progressive leaders in the city's history, Lurie took a more moderate, centrist approach throughout his campaign. Having survived allegations of buying the race, Lurie will now look to implement a series of changes when he takes office on Jan. 6.

Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

