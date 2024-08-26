What did the Democratic National Convention signal about the future of the party?

The three-day assembly was more than just a coronation for presidential nominee Kamala Harris — it was a statement about the where the Democratic party sees itself going next

Illustration of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Raphael Warnock and Peggy Flanagan
Who the DNC chose to feature can be just as important as what they said.
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

What is a national political convention? Is it a procedural requisite at the end of a long nominating process? Televised pageantry designed to catch eyeballs and boost morale among the rank and file? A declaration of clear, articulated principles around which the party can rally for the coming months until polls close in November? In varying degrees, the answer to all of the above is: "yes." 

While events like the recently concluded Democratic National Convention are overwhelmingly focused on the immediate march toward Election Day, they are also statements about the party's future beyond this particular election cycle. From speaker selection to prime-time scheduling, every second of the convention is as much a forecast of what's next as a reflection of the current zeitgeist. Consider the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, where a largely unknown state senator from Illinois spoke just 2,297 words in a 17-minute speech that turned him into a national icon. Four years later, Barack Obama would be elected President of the United States. 

Explore More
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

