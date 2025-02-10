Do immigration raids signal return of the 'hostile environment'?

More than 16,400 people have been deported since the election, according to government figures

Illustration of an illegal immigrant walking away, watched by dozens of eyes
Labour has resorted to 'Trumpian' tactics to see off the threat from Reform UK, said Sky News
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
By
published

Labour is trying a new tactic to fight off the political threat of Reform UK: being tough on immigration.

The Home Office is to launch "a fresh wave of immigration raids for illegal working" and highlight "record numbers" of deportations, said The Guardian. More than 16,400 "failed asylum seekers, irregular immigrants and foreign criminals" have been deported since the election.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

