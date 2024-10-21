Why are Democrats suddenly focused on Donald Trump's mental acuity?

As Election Day looms, Kamala Harris and her allies are mounting a late-stage attack on the former president's mental health — but why now? And will it matter to voters?

Illustration of a brain covered with Donald Trump&#039;s hair
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

Since the start of his late-in-life pivot to a career in politics, Donald Trump has been known for his free-wheeling, extemporaneous campaign rallies, characterized by wild tangents, befuddling non sequiturs, and frequently violent exhortations to his audience of committed MAGA faithful. So when Trump abruptly ended a recent town hall event to inexplicably play 39 minutes of his favorite music while silently swaying onstage, the unexpected deviation from his typically bombastic rhetoric was conspicuous, to say the least. Moreover, what The New York Times dubbed a "strange conclusion to a political event that had started on familiar turf" comes just as Kamala Harris and her allies have begun focusing their campaign attacks on Trump's mental acuity, resurrecting longstanding concerns about the former president's state of mind to frame the final weeks of the 2024 election in stark cognitive terms.

Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

