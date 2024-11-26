State capture
We've seen this in other countries
State capture comes in many flavors. When Donald Trump won the election on a promise to punish his enemies, I expected him to follow the Hungarian model. MAGA Republicans have spoken admiringly of dissident-turned-strongman Viktor Orban, after all, and some of the elements of his transformation of Hungary into an "illiberal democracy" are already in motion here: politicize the courts, quiet the press, reward favored oligarchs.
But just days after the vote came word that Trump planned to actually follow through on the most radical measures in Project 2025. He will attempt by executive order to fire en masse "rogue bureaucrats" — aka the thousands of experts at federal agencies who keep our food unsullied and our transactions trustworthy. Worse, he will create a "warrior board" of retired officers to identify "woke generals" for sacking. That's far beyond what Hungary ever did; now we're in the realm of Turkey, where in 2016, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan used the pretext of a small, easily overpowered coup attempt to launch a mass purge. Hundreds of thousands of people lost their jobs: everyone from teachers and lawyers to newspaper and TV reporters to generals and admirals. Those left in government must be slavishly obedient to Erdogan's every whim, whether legal or not.
The U.S. turning into Turkey overnight would be bad enough. It gets worse. Both Orban and Erdogan take their roles seriously. They favor their corrupt friends, sure, but they are still intent on governing. Trump is stocking his administration with unqualified cronies whose characters stand in opposition to their agencies: Pete Hegseth, champion of war criminals, at Defense; Matt Gaetz, accused sex trafficker, at Justice; Tulsi Gabbard, propagandist for America's enemies, at Intelligence. He's even trying to skip FBI background checks and turn these lightweights loose unvetted, to annihilate their departments. Trump is keeping his promise of retribution. But it's now apparent that what he sees as his enemy is the entire U.S. government.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Susan Caskie is The Week's international editor and was a member of the team that launched The Week's U.S. print edition. She has worked for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, Transitions magazine, and UN Wire, and reads a bunch of languages.
-
Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The winners and losers in Gaetz's rise and fall
The Explainer The implosion of Donald Trump's first pick to run the Department of Justice was part fluke, part feature and part forecast of the president-elect's incoming administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
The winners and losers in Gaetz's rise and fall
The Explainer The implosion of Donald Trump's first pick to run the Department of Justice was part fluke, part feature and part forecast of the president-elect's incoming administration
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Trump completes Cabinet selections
Speed Read The president-elect's latest picks include Scott Bessent and Lori Chavez-DeRemer
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'The arrest orders undermine the ICC's credibility'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
The future of X
Talking Point Trump's ascendancy is reviving the platform's coffers, whether or not a merger is on the cards
By The Week UK Published
-
The Democrats: time for wholesale reform?
Talking Point In the 'wreckage' of the election, the party must decide how to rebuild
By The Week UK Published
-
What might happen if Trump eliminates the Department Of Education?
Today's Big Question The president-elect says the federal education agency is on the chopping block
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
Gaetz bows out, Trump pivots to Pam Bondi
Speed Read Gaetz withdrew from attorney generation consideration, making way for longtime Trump loyalist Pam Bondi
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Brendan Carr, Trump's FCC pick, takes aim at Big Tech
In the Spotlight The next FCC commissioner wants to end content moderation practices on social media sites
By David Faris Published