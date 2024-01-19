'Expat voters could fuel backlash against government at next election'

Brexit-regretting ex-pats are ready to punish the Tories

Paul Waugh in The i Paper

A recent move by the UK government means "British expats will now have a 'vote for life', no matter how long they live overseas", writes Paul Waugh in The i Paper. "Unlike the traditional image of expats being typical Tories, the Brexit referendum radicalised many of them against the party." It means that in "giving expats votes for life" Rishi Sunak "could end up fuelling a backlash against his Government at the next election".

Is Emmanuel Macron secretly hoping for a Trump victory?

Gavin Mortimer in The Spectator

A Donald Trump victory in November "would hasten Emmanuel Macron's ambition for a United States of Europe", writes Gavin Mortimer in The Spectator. "So reviled is Trump by the European elite that they would regard a 'disengagement' from his America as a merciful release." When they need to elect a president for a federal Europe "there will be only one contender: the globalists' golden boy, the darling of the Davos set" – Macron, of course.

From bot reporters to the loss of a legendary editor, the Daily Mirror is hanging by a thread

Jane Martinson in The Guardian

"The decline of newspapers is not new, but it will still feel bleak until a reliable source of funding for proper reporting is more readily found," writes Jane Martinson in The Guardian. After swingeing cuts at many papers in recent years, it's "hard not to worry about the future of mass market news that isn't from just one plutocratic viewpoint and local news that isn't provided by a machine".

From Windrush to the Post Office, I find a Britain losing its faith in fair play

Anoosh Chakelian in The New Statesman

A "murmur is rumbling across the country", with "angry beads sweat gathering on the nation’s stiff upper lip", writes Anoosh Chakelian in The New Statesman. "Suspect Covid contracts, the hypocrisy of partygate and poor conduct in public office" are compounding a sense of a loss of faith in fairness. Even a change of government "risks simply running the same machine – stuck in its centralised-globalised muddle of shoddy outsourcing, false economies and groupthink".

