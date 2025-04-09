Trump's federal return-to-office mandate descends into chaos

Was the administration unprepared, or was it a tactic to drive employees to quit?

An illustration of a finger pushing a back-to-work button on a laptop keypad
Wi-Fi problems, lack of supplies and the looming threat of layoffs plague federal employees
(Image credit: NoraVector / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US's avatar
By
published

At the start of the year, President Donald Trump signed an executive order mandating all federal workers end remote work and return to the office full-time. Since then, thousands of employees have been subjected to a rushed process that has evolved into an untenable working environment, pushing many to their limits. With the looming threat of layoffs led by the Department of Government Efficiency, many are speaking up anonymously about how chaotic the return-to-office mandate has been.

'Confusion, plummeting morale and more inefficiency'

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸