Five things to watch out for in the European elections

The far-right looks set to make significant gains in Brussels parliament

Giorgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen
Giorgia Meloni and Ursula von der Leyen could form an unlikely alliance after the elections
(Image credit: Alessia Pierdomenico/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

On 6 June 373 million people from 27 countries will go to the polls in the European Parliament elections with the effects of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and an increase in illegal migration high up in voters' minds. 

The situation on the continent means many voters will shift away from liberal and centre-left parties, with the "centre-right, ultraconservative and far-right" parties "leading the polls in the main EU countries", said Euronews.

Eu European Elections Brussels Marine Le Pen Italy European Parliament
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

