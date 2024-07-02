From party colours to Count Binface: your quirky election questions answered

The UK heads to the ballot boxes on Thursday for the long-awaited general election.

The polls suggest a triumphant night for Labour and Keir Starmer, while Conservative leader Rishi Sunak could be about to preside over an "an extinction-level event for Britain’s oldest and most electorally successful party", said The Guardian.

But election time means a number of quirky traditions, from party colours to comedy candidates. Here are some of the questions you may need answered.

Why are elections held on Thursdays?

Since 1931, general elections have been held on a Thursday. Theories vary as to how this tradition began. The most popular is that Thursdays were chosen to avoid the influence of two forces: the Church and the pub.

It's thought that Fridays were ruled out because people might be more interested in going to the pub than casting their vote and Sundays were also avoided because of a fear that churchgoers "might be swayed by what they heard from the pulpit", said the BBC.

Traditionally, Thursday was a market day, so more people would be going into town that day, making it easier for them to pop into the polling station. Later, Thursdays became early closing day for many shops, and this strengthened the tradition as it meant more people could easily cast their votes.

Why are Labour red and Conservatives blue?

Radical left-wingers adopted a red flag during the 1848 French revolution to symbolise "the blood of angry workers" and it quickly became the colour of the political left, including the Labour Party when it was founded in 1900. Under Tony Blair, the party briefly flirted with a different colour, adopting purple during its 1997 general election broadcasts.

Originally, the Conservatives used the colours of the Union Jack – red, white and blue – but when Labour adopted red, the Tories limited themselves to blue. The formula of red for the more left-leaning party and blue for the right is seen in many countries. A rare exception is the US, where the Democrats are blue and the Republicans are red.

Why do we use pencils in voting booths?

Pens are not provided as there is a risk that they may run out of ink or the ink may leak. Also, explained the Electoral Commission, the ink may cause some transfer of the mark the voter has made on the ballot paper when they fold it, "potentially leading to a rejection" as "it may look like they have voted for more options than they are entitled to".

That said, there is nothing to stop you from bringing your own pen to mark your vote as there is no legal requirement for ballot papers to be marked with a pencil.

What happens if there's a tie?

If the top two candidates get the same number of votes, the returning officer will decide how to choose a winner. This could mean pulling a name out of a hat or even tossing a coin.

Tied votes are rare but in 2017, the Conservatives lost the chance to gain control of Northumberland County Council after they tied with the Liberal Democrats in a crucial ward. The two candidates drew straws after two recounts in South Blyth, and the Liberal Democrats' Lesley Rickerby won after she drew the long straw.

Who is Count Binface?

As the result is called in his Richmond and Northallerton constituency, Rishi Sunak will share the stage with a number of colourful characters: a candidate from the Monster Raving Loony Party, Count Binface and a YouTube prankster.

The "intergalactic space warrior" Count Binface is the "brainchild" of comedy writer and performer Jon Harvey, said The Guardian. In 2017, he debuted as Lord Buckethead, challenging Theresa May in Maidenhead. Two years later, as Count Binface, he ran against Boris Johnson in Uxbridge and South Ruislip.

For general elections, there is a £500 deposit required from candidates, and only those who gain at least 5% of the vote get their deposit returned. Most joke candidates "profoundly fail", said the BBC, including Catherine Taylor-Dawson, who stood for Vote For Yourself Rainbow Dream Ticket in Cardiff North in 2005 and received just one vote.

What ID will I need to vote?

Acceptable forms of ID include a passport, driving licence, Proof of Age Standards Scheme cards, Blue Badges and some concessionary travel cards. Ministers said they intend to make veterans' ID cards a valid form of voter identification after former service personnel were turned away from polling stations at local elections in May.

Can I take a selfie as I vote?

No, you shouldn't take selfies inside the polling station as it might put the secrecy of the ballot at risk and you could end up breaking the law.

Also, sharing a photo of your ballot paper could put you in breach of the law and you could find yourself facing six months in prison if you inadvertently reveal how someone else has voted.