Grenfell Tower and the dilemma of tragic landmarks

Plans to demolish fire-damaged tower exposes sensitivities over nature of remembrance

A man walks past floral tributes to Grenfell victims
Taking the tower down offers 'closure' but also risks putting the tragedy 'out of sight, out of mind'
By
published

The burnt-out remains of Grenfell Tower will be "sensitively" dismantled, the government has confirmed, nearly eight years after fire gutted the 24-storey London tower block, killing 72 people.

The decision was triggered by expert advice that the tower is "significantly damaged", said the BBC. The government has already committed to create a "fitting and lasting memorial" that would be a "sacred space" for "remembering and reflecting", but just what form that memorial will take – and whether it should use material from the tower – remains a delicate question.

Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years 

