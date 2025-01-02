Has Gaza's 'safe zone' fallen apart?

At least 12 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli air strikes on the al-Mawasi camp

A man mourns the death of displaced Palestinians killed in Mawasi Khan Yunis
A man grieves after a fatal strike on the al-Mawasi encampment in southern Gaza
At least 12 people have been killed and 15 more were wounded in an Israeli air strike on the al-Mawasi "safe zone" in southern Gaza. The victims included women and children, as well as its intended targets, Hamas police chief Mahmoud Salah and his deputy, Hassam Shahwan.

Despite being declared a protected area by the Israeli military, al-Mawasi has been struck several times by missiles. In addition, the UN claims Israel has imposed heavy restrictions on food and other aid deliveries to Gaza. Cold conditions have also added to the growing humanitarian crisis, with at least six babies dying from hypothermia in the last week, according to the BBC.

