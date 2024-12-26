How does the House Ethics Committee work?

And what does that mean for Matt Gaetz?

The House of Representatives Committee on Ethics office in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. The committee voted behind closed doors to release its report about the conducts former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at the end of this year&#039;s Congressional session.
The committee voted behind closed doors to release its report about the conducts of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL)
The House Ethics Committee played an important role in the post-election drama for Donald Trump. Its investigation of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) — Trump's first nominee for attorney general — turned out to be a pivotal reason for Gaetz's withdrawal from consideration.

The committee was created in 1967 "to enforce standards of conduct for members, officers and employees" of Congress' lower branch, the House Ethics Committee said in a history on its website. (The impetus was a scandal involving Rep. Adam Clayton Powell (D-N.Y.), which ultimately caused him to lose his seat.) The Constitution gives the House the authority to discipline its members, but the chamber had "no uniform or consistent mechanism for self-discipline until the 1960s." Before that, allegations of misconduct were pursued in an "ad hoc manner by special committees."

