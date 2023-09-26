How Ukraine's claimed kill of Russia's top Black Sea Fleet admiral could affect the war

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ukraine's military said Monday that missile and drone strikes Friday on the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol, Crimea, killed the fleet's top commander, Adm. Viktor Sokolov, plus 33 senior officers. "The headquarters building cannot be restored," Ukraine's Special Operations Forces added in a Telegram post.



The head of Russian military intelligence said Saturday that the attack had seriously wounded two senior Russian generals, Col. Gen. Aleksandr Romanchuk and Lt. Gen. Oleg Tsekov. And Special Operations said Monday that an earlier Sept. 13 strike on the Russian fleet's shipyard killed 62 sailors gathered to deploy on the landing ship Minsk.

None of these deaths or injuries have been confirmed by Russia or news organizations, though Moscow "would be able to easily disprove Ukrainian reporting if these reports are false," the Institute for the Study of War noted Monday night.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Killing Sokolov is "a blow that, if confirmed, would be among the most damaging suffered by the Russian Navy since the sinking of the fleet's flagship last year," The New York Times assessed. And if Ukraine knew senior Russian military leaders were gathered for a meeting at fleet headquarters, as claimed, and "learned the identities of those hit and was able to obtain casualty counts," that "would indicate an intelligence coup as well as a military one."

Crimea, which Russia has illegally occupied since 2014, has been a key asset in Moscow's war in Ukraine, with the Black Sea Fleet its main weapon. "The fleet almost certainly remains capable of fulfilling its core wartime missions of cruise missile strikes and local security patrols," Britain's Ministry of Defense said early Tuesday. But "its ability to continue wider regional security patrols and enforce its de facto blockade of Ukrainian ports will be diminished," even as the fleet's own port defenses sit degraded.

Russia's Black Sea Fleet did strike Odesa on Monday, but it was "by inertia," Ukrainian naval spokesperson Dmytro Pletenchuk said on national television Monday, comparing the fleet to "a chicken running around without a head." The Russian Navy has "lost the person who actually manages" all ships, troops and other assets in the Black Sea, plus his staff, making the whole operation "inoperable," for now.