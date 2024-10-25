'Art is inherently difficult to put a value on'

'The art market needs a restoration project'

Allison Schrager at Bloomberg

With "younger, living artists, it is hard to say whether their work will stand the test of time," says Allison Schrager. The "market is so fragile because the manipulated prices never had any meaning to begin with." With "art, as in every other market, sometimes prices should fall." If "dealers, collectors and artists want to make the art market more fair, they'd be better off trying to work with market forces rather than trying to suppress them."

'Climate policies must not write off livestock'

Ali Mohamed at Al Jazeera

Livestock animals "provide a reliable income source when alternatives simply do not readily exist," but "from an environmental perspective, livestock are often perceived only as a problem, contributing to habitat loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and land degradation," says Ali Mohamed. This "misses a much more nuanced reality. It is also the reason much-needed finance is not being invested in the sector." Livestock are "not the enemy in this fight. Rather, they are an integral part of the solution."

'The war in Ukraine is about to become World War Three'

David Axe at The Telegraph

North Korean troop movement is the "latest and most chilling reminder that the war isn’t just between Russia and Ukraine," says David Axe. The "line has been crossed and third-party troops will soon be on the ground," and "other nations on both sides may follow suit." This is "now a global war." Ukraine "shouldn't have to arrange its strategy around the reality that South Korea appreciates the implications of an increasingly global war more than NATO countries do."

'Western policy in the Caucasus is backfiring'

Peter Kranitz at The American Conservative

America's "foreign policy is backfiring again in a region with key geostrategic importance, the South Caucasus," says Peter Kranitz. The country of Georgia has "emerged as an invaluable partner — an outpost so to speak — for Western foreign policy." It's "time for decision-makers in Washington to remember the lessons of history, and how sanctions on Cuba, Iraq or Iran, has previously failed to achieve their ends." America should "not make the same mistake in the South Caucasus."

