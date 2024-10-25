'Art is inherently difficult to put a value on'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'The art market needs a restoration project'
Allison Schrager at Bloomberg
With "younger, living artists, it is hard to say whether their work will stand the test of time," says Allison Schrager. The "market is so fragile because the manipulated prices never had any meaning to begin with." With "art, as in every other market, sometimes prices should fall." If "dealers, collectors and artists want to make the art market more fair, they'd be better off trying to work with market forces rather than trying to suppress them."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Climate policies must not write off livestock'
Ali Mohamed at Al Jazeera
Livestock animals "provide a reliable income source when alternatives simply do not readily exist," but "from an environmental perspective, livestock are often perceived only as a problem, contributing to habitat loss, greenhouse gas emissions, and land degradation," says Ali Mohamed. This "misses a much more nuanced reality. It is also the reason much-needed finance is not being invested in the sector." Livestock are "not the enemy in this fight. Rather, they are an integral part of the solution."
'The war in Ukraine is about to become World War Three'
David Axe at The Telegraph
North Korean troop movement is the "latest and most chilling reminder that the war isn’t just between Russia and Ukraine," says David Axe. The "line has been crossed and third-party troops will soon be on the ground," and "other nations on both sides may follow suit." This is "now a global war." Ukraine "shouldn't have to arrange its strategy around the reality that South Korea appreciates the implications of an increasingly global war more than NATO countries do."
'Western policy in the Caucasus is backfiring'
Peter Kranitz at The American Conservative
America's "foreign policy is backfiring again in a region with key geostrategic importance, the South Caucasus," says Peter Kranitz. The country of Georgia has "emerged as an invaluable partner — an outpost so to speak — for Western foreign policy." It's "time for decision-makers in Washington to remember the lessons of history, and how sanctions on Cuba, Iraq or Iran, has previously failed to achieve their ends." America should "not make the same mistake in the South Caucasus."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Donald Trump and the fascism debate
Talking Points Democrats sound the alarm, but Republicans say 'it's always the F-word'
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - October 25, 2024
Cartoons Friday's cartoons - spooky spells issued, fossil fuels sued, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Menendez brothers may go free in LA prosecutor plan
Speed Read Prosecutors are asking for the brothers to be resentenced for the 1989 murder of their parents
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published